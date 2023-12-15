MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle accident and vehicle fire on I-240 is causing traffic delays Friday morning.

MPD says three vehicles were involved in this crash which took place at 7:30 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The right lane shoulder and left shoulder are currently blocked going eastbound on I-240 between Airways Boulevard and Lamar Avenue.

Shortly afterward around 7:43 a.m., officers say another car crash involving two vehicles was reported on I-240 going eastbound between Millbranch Road.