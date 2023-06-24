MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One child is in critical condition and two children are injured after a car accident in Oakhaven on Saturday morning.

According to Memphis Police, around 11:48 a.m., officers responded to a one-vehicle car accident near Shelby Drive and Swinnea Road where three children were found injured.

All three of the children were taken to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital.

One of the children were in critical condition and the other two were non-critical.

During the investigation, police say the vehicle had been reported stolen.