MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two minors were critically injured after a car accident overnight in East Memphis on I-240, police say.

At 12:03 a.m., officers say they responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-240 East and Walnut Grove Road.

MPD says while they were investigating that accident, two other cars crashed into the already active scene.

This made a total of two crashes involving four vehicles.

Two minors were then taken to local hospitals in critical condition.