MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken into custody last Thursday for an incident involving his one-year-old son getting severely injured in a car crash earlier this year.

On May 1, officers arrived at a critical crash scene in Whitehaven. Haven Warren Jr. stated that he was driving in a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu northbound on Millbranch Road when he attempted to turn left on Dolan Drive West.

Police say that is when the front of a 2008 Ford Taurus X truck hit Warren’s car on the passenger side. At that time, Warren’s one-year-old son was sitting in the front passenger seat without a child seat or seatbelt on.

The one-year-old suffered from a head injury and a broken thighbone and had to be intubated. He was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition, reports state.

Warren is being charged with Aggravated Child Abuse-Neglect, Failure to Yield Right of Way/Serious Injury, and Violent Child Restraint Law Under four years old.

He is scheduled to appear in court on September 1.