MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One female is in critical condition and three people are injured following a car accident in Southeast Memphis.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a two-vehicle car crash at 8:30 a.m. on Winchester and Outland Road where four people were found injured.

One male and two females were taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

The third female was reportedly taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.