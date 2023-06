MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people are in critical condition following a car wreck in North Memphis on Thursday.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 2500 block of Chelsea Avenue.

(Photos by: WREG’s Spencer Cheveallier)

The four people were taken to Regional One Hospital.

This is still an ongoing investigation.