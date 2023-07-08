MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and two others are injured following a car accident in East Memphis on Saturday.

According to Memphis Police, around 5:40 p.m., officers responded to the scene of a car accident where a car hit a pole at Mallory Avenue and Getwell Road.

A man was pronounced dead on the scene, police say.

A woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and another man reported noncritical was taken to Baptist East Hospital.

Police are asking drivers to avoid that area during this time.