MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars and faces a long list of felonies after police responded to a wreck on the interstate only to find a stolen vehicle, stolen guns, and drugs.

Tyrese Hardaway has been charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000: motor vehicle theft, altering, falsifying or forging auto titles or assignment plates, duty to notice in all accidents, prohibited weapons, theft of property $1,000-$2,500: firearms (two counts), possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony (three counts), possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, deliver, or sell: marijuana, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, deliver, or sell: alprazolam, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, deliver, or sell: fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia: digital scale, reckless driving and evading arrest on foot.

Hardaway was arrested after police connected a series of incidents and property reported stolen.

On July 11, 2022, a man reported his Glock 17 had been stolen from the SpringHill Suites off New Brunswick Road in Memphis.

A woman contacted Memphis Police on October 17, 2022, and reported that her 2017 Gray Dodge Charger had been stolen from Baptist Hospital. The car was valued at $27,910.

On November 3, 2022, a woman reported that her Glock 19 handgun had been stolen from her in the 3000 block of Winchester Road.

November 17, 2022, a detective noticed a Gray Dodge Charger driving recklessly in and out of traffic near Covington Pike and Interstate 40. The Charger then exited the interstate and was involved in an accident.

Police said four men ran from the crashed vehicle in multiple directions. After a foot chase, officers were able to take all four suspects into custody.

Detectives noted that once they took Daiunique Carrick into custody, he had a handgun on him. Detectives also located a camo backpack near the vehicle that contained two large bags of unknown white powder and a bag of unknown pills.

Police were able to identify the Charger as the same one that was stolen back in October. While police were doing inventory on the vehicle, they found a Glock 17 handgun that had been modified to fire as an automatic.

In the rear passenger seat, Memphis Police said they found a Glock 19. MPD ran both serial numbers and confirmed that these weapons were the same as those reported stolen from Memphis.

Police said they also found two more backpacks under the front seats. A gray Champion backpack was recovered from the scene with a 50-round drum magazine, a medium-sized bag of marijuana, one large bag of unknown white powder, two small bags of another unknown white powder, and an unknown purple substance.

The second backpack was multicolored and contained two large bags of marijuana and a large bag of unknown purple substances.

Detectives later discovered that Tyrese Hardaway had an active warrant for Conspiracy Capitol Murder out of West Memphis.

Nicholas Handerson also showed a warrant for Criminal Attempt Capitol Murder, Battery in the first degree, and aggravated robbery out of West Memphis.

Police tagged and tested the materials at 201 Poplar. They confirmed the TGW (total gross weight) of the marijuana is 288 grams. The unknown white powder came back positive as fentanyl with a TGW of 24.3 grams. The pills were tested and verified to be Alprazolam with a total count of 46.5 blue and white pills.