MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead following a motorcycle, car accident in Germantown on Wednesday.

Memphis Police Department says at 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Germantown Road near Whitecross Avenue where they found one person deceased.

The motorcyclist did not survive the crash, police say.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation.