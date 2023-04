MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person is dead and another is in critical condition after a car wreck Sunday morning in South Memphis.

Police responded at 1 a.m. and found a crash at W Mallory near Interstate 55. They found two people and one was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other person was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story. WREG will update this page as more information becomes available. Check back later for further updates.