MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager is dead following a car accident in Yalobusha County, Mississippi on Sunday.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, around 4:02 a.m. they responded to a car crash on Highway 32.

A 17-year-old, later identified as Raven E. Scroggins of Water Valley, Mississippi, was found suffering from injuries.

Reports state that Scroggins was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado and traveling west on Highway 32 when she collided with a tree.

The 17-year-old received fatal injuries due to the crash.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says this is still an ongoing investigation.