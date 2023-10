MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after a car crash in Frayser on Friday.

Memphis Police say at 11:47 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle accident at Thomas Street near the 101 Connector where two people were suffering from injuries.

One victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and the other was taken in non-critical condition.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area during this time and to seek alternative routes.