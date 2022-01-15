Erik White, 22

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a car crash on Friday night off Delano and Overton Crossing in Frayser that killed two people and injured two children.



MPD records indicate a white 2015 Nissan Altima was traveling on Delano when it hit the passenger side of a blue 2010 Hyundai Accent.



Police said two adults were pronounced dead on the scene and the children, a 5-month-old and a 1-year-old, were taken to Le Bonheur in extremely critical condition.

As of Monday, police say the 5-month-old has died and the 1-year-old is listed in critical condition.



MPD said they have one person in custody, Erik White.

Police said that White had a suspended license for failing to appear at a trial in 2018 as well as not having insurance.

With constant reckless driving, Josephus Towner said it was only a matter of time before there was death and destruction in the area.

“I be over here at this shop across the street here all the time and I see a whole lot of nonsense,” he said.

Towner said there needs to be an increased police presence and community conversations with the youth to make a difference.

“It’s our lives at stake. Our lives in their hands ain’t gonna amount to too much,” he said.



White was released on his own recognizance and his next court appearance is set for January 18.

There is no information on charges at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.