MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in critical condition after a car accident in east Shelby County on Friday morning.

(Courtesy of: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, around 7:30 a.m., SCSO traffic investigators responded to a three-vehicle crash on Houston Levee and Walnut Grove Road where one female was found suffering from injuries.

She was taken to Baptist Hospital by the Shelby County Fire Department.

This accident is still under investigation.