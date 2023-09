MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was sent to the hospital Thursday after a car crashed into a utility pole and caught fire in Millington.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle overturned after striking the pole on Highway 51 N. at Sullivan Road around 2 p.m.

One person was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition.

Highway 51 was blocked while the sheriff’s office, Millington Police, and Millington Fire responded to the scene. It reopened at 3:45 p.m.