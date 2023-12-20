MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman they say stole a purse from a mother’s car outside a daycare and charged hundreds of dollars on her cards; the investigation ultimately led them to arrest a man who had a warrant for first-degree murder.

On December 6, a victim told MPD her car was broken into while she picked up her daughter from Lambs and Ivy Daycare in Cordova. When her car wouldn’t start, she realized her key wasn’t nearby.

Police say that’s because a suspect, later identified as Keeanna Luellen, pulled up in her rented Jeep Gladiator, went inside the victim’s car, and stole her Louis Vuitton purse, they said in a report.

Video footage showed that Keeanna made the following transactions on the victim’s cards:

$585.46 spent at Walgreen’s

$170.12 spent at Dillard’s

$800 spent at Destination XL

$600 spent at Lowe’s

$515.44 spent at Dollar General

Reports state that Keeanna also had the victim’s social security card, Apple iPad, wallet, house keys and car keys.

Police used the tracker on the rented Jeep to find Keeanna’s address in Parkway Village. They took her into custody without incident.

The victim’s social security card, driver’s license insurance card and iPad were retrieved from the home. Additionally, Keeanna reportedly had the driver’s licenses and social security cards of five other people. She also had the credit cards of three others.

While searching the home, MPD found Demario Luellen, who had an active warrant for first-degree murder from June 2022.

(L-R) Keeanna Luellen, Demario Luellen

Keeanna Luellen is charged with Burglary of a Vehicle, five counts of Identity Theft-Trafficking, seven counts of Illegal Possession of Credit/Debit Card and Theft of Property $2,500-$10,000. She is set to appear in court on Wednesday morning.