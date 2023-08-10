MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for three armed men who broke into several vehicles at four businesses in Northeast Memphis and one in Berclair Tuesday.

The car burglars were caught on camera breaking into vehicles and getting away with a few backpacks, some power tools, and a handgun.

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

Police said the first burglary happened outside Floor & Decor in the 5200 block of Frontage Road around 4:40 p.m., where one car was vandalized.

From there, the thieves burglarized vehicles parked by AT Home, Rio Grande, and Northern Tool. All of the businesses are located in the 5000 block of Summer Avenue. Police said they hit all the stores in about 15 minutes.

Investigators believe the same individuals broke into two vehicles at the Malco Paradiso on Mendenhall later that night.

All of the suspects are believed to be 18-20 years old and were driving a dark gray or bronze Infiniti SUV.

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

If you recognize them, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH