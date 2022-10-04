MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a burglar who got away with some expensive items during a Southeast Memphis car break-in last month.

Police say officers responded to a vehicle burglary in the 6600 block of Kirby Trace Cove on September 14 at 10:24 p.m.

Police said the victim saw a man entering their vehicle that was parked in their driveway.

The victim said the thief got away with several credit cards, a ring valued at $500, and a Gucci diaper bag valued at $1,400.

Suspect carrying the stolen diaper bag (provided by Memphis Police)

Gucci diaper bag (photo provided by Memphis Police Department)

Investigators say the same suspect returned with another person three days later and attempted to break into the same vehicle but was unsuccessful.

The suspects fled northbound on Kirby Parkway in a dark gray 2013 Kia Sportage bearing TN tag 3R1-6T3. The vehicle was reported stolen hours prior.

Suspect vehicle (provided by Memphis Police)

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.