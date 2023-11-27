MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A burglar fired shots at a man who caught him breaking into his car in East Memphis, police say.

Officers responded at noon Saturday to a call in the 4600 block of Poplar, near Perkins Extended.

Police said a man caught a burglar breaking into his Dodge Charger, alerted him, and began recording on his cell phone.

The burglar then turned around and fired shots at the man recording him, police say. Some shots hit a nearby business with several people inside.

Police released a photo of the suspect. Anyone with information should call 901-528-CASH.