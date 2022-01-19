MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Thieves struck Tuesday in the parking lots of two popular restaurants as well as at a rental car business and at Wolfchase Galleria.



They have a description of a possible suspect vehicle, but that’s of little comfort to victims.



For Dominick Evangelista, this broken piece of car window glass is a painful reminder of how a dinner trip to Outback Steak House on Germantown Parkway left a bad taste in his mouth.



“We were inside in the area there and we came out and the car window was broken…broken into,” Evangelista said.

Evangelista owns two businesses in Cordova, and sadly is no stranger to this type of crime.



“This is the third time that my windows have been broken. This is the second time in a week and half that it’s happened,” Evangelista said.



He says the two previous break-ins were at the apartment complex where he lives.



Memphis Police said more vehicle break-ins were reported Tuesday along Germantown Parkway.



A gun was reportedly stolen from a vehicle near the enterprise car rental, several more vehicles hit at J. Alexander’s, Redlands Grill, and at least five were broken into on the parking lot of Wolfchase Mall, and a pistol taken from one of the vehicles.



Some Cordova residents are outraged by the uptick in crime and they’re letting their voices be heard in Nashville.



State representative Dwayne Thompson lives in Cordova, and said he’s had calls from people in his district about the break-ins, especially those involving gun thefts.

“The unfortunate thing is that’s increased crime at businesses tremendously,” Representative Thompson said.



The best advice: don’t leave anything of value in your vehicle.



“I don’t keep anything in the car of value. That’s not a smart thing to do. I’m from New York and everybody knows that, you don’t leave anything in your car,” Evangelista said.



Police may have a lead on a suspect vehicle, a silver Infiniti, seen in the area of the break-ins.



If you have information, you’re urged to call crime stoppers at 901-528-CASH or submit a tip online.