MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A restaurant manager got into an argument with his employee and pulled a gun on him, Memphis Police say.

The victim told police that on March 17, he got into an argument with his shift manager, Roderick Horton, before the restaurant opened.

Horton told the victim to leave, escorted him out of the building and locked the door. The two continued to argue through the door, and Roderick opened it, reports show.

Horton reportedly pulled a handgun out of his pocked and yelled, “I don’t play that talking [expletive].” The victim was in fear for his life. He identified Horton in a six-person lineup.

Roderick Horton was charged with Aggravated Assault. He is set to appear in court Tuesday.