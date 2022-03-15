MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A man trying to sell his son’s Xbox was robbed at gunpoint at a Hickory Hill Apartment complex Monday, and it was all caught on camera.

Police said it happened in the middle of the day at Arbors of Hickory Ridge Apartments.

“I know nothing about the apartment complex. I’ve never been there before,” said the victim, who did not want to be identified. “In retrospect, from now on, any kind of thing like this, we will be meeting them at the police station,” he said.

The victim said when he got to the apartment complex, he was surprised to see how young the seller was and said when he opened the back hatch of his car to show him the Xbox, he pulled a gun on him and told him to put the Xbox on the ground.

The victim said his 13-year-old watched from the front seat.

“I said, come on, my kid is with me. I said it’s absolutely not worth it over an Xbox,” he said.

He said the robber ran off with the Xbox, but he didn’t realize there were cameras all over his car recording the whole thing.

“I spoke to the leasing center, and they said this is the third time this has happened at the exact same spot,” he said.

Police have posted the video to their Facebook page and are asking for tips.

The victim said he is praying for the robber, who couldn’t have been more than sixteen years of age, but is hoping he is caught.

“Because someone is going to wind up losing their life,” he said.

If you recognize the robber, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.