MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police say a man who may be responsible for numerous car break-ins in the city was caught on camera while using his victim’s stolen debit cards.

Police said they also got a good picture of his vehicle, a brown 2005 Toyota Sequoia.

Suspect’s vehicle

Police said the car was tied to several car break-ins on March 4 at a shopping center in the 1500 block of Unions Avenue.

One victim told police she was only inside a FedEx store for a few minutes when someone broke out a back window of her SUV and stole a purse containing her debit and credit cards, and other personal belongings.

“It can happen anywhere if you leave your stuff visible to see,” said Stanley Grove.

Stanley Grove was at the same FedEx store on Union Tuesday. Grove said when he gets out of the car he hides anything of value.

“I’ll have my phone laying on the seat. So, I’ll put everything in the trunk,” he said.

Car burglary suspect

Police haven’t said how many car burglaries they think the same man committed but are asking anyone who recognizes him to contact police.

FedEx employees said they did not have any cameras outside of their building. There are cameras on other businesses in the shopping center, but even that didn’t stop the break-ins.

“They don’t care about cameras or nothing; they just want the things in your car, and that’s really sad,” said Grove.

If you have any information that can help police call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.