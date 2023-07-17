MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mauricio Calvo was chosen to serve as an interim Memphis school board member, filling the role of another member who resigned.

The Shelby County Commission made the selection at a meeting Monday. Calvo, CEO of Latino Memphis, won by a four-vote margin.

Vice Chair Sheleah Harris abruptly resigned from the Memphis Shelby County Schools board last month, leaving an open seat. Harris claimed to have found evidence of corruption in the district, though the board’s chair denies that.

Calvo previously served on the board of the Downtown Memphis Commission, and has run for a seat on the MSCS board and Memphis City Council. He has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Marketing from Christian Brothers University and a masters in Leadership and Public Service from Lipscomb University.

Calvo’s appointment is effective immediately. He will serve until voters can decide on a board member in August of next year.

As part of his appointment, Calvo will be involved in choosing the next superintendent.