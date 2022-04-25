MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A California woman is dead, and three children are in the hospital after a crash in Haywood County last week.

The crash happened on April 22 before 9 p.m.

27-year-old Porsha Burts of Lemon Grove, California was driving westbound on I-40 in the right lane when her vehicle struck a truck in the left lane, according to preliminary information from the Tennessee Highway Patrol

The vehicle then crossed through the median to the eastbound side and struck the trailer of an 18-wheeler. After striking the 18-wheeler, Burts’ vehicle re-entered the median and overturned multiple times before coming to a final rest.

Three children between the ages of 3 and 3 months were inside the vehicle with Burts during the crash. They were transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

The drivers and passengers of the other two vehicles were not injured.