MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A California man wanted for murder was captured in Memphis on Wednesday.

According to Memphis Police, the San Bernardino, California Office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) requested the department’s assistance in finding James Posey, a reported member of the Compton Crips street gang.

Posey has an active warrant for murder issued in California and was believed to be in the Memphis area.

Police say members of MPD’s Fugitive Team conducted research that led investigators to an address in the 4400 block of Sphinx Cove, where Posey was taken into custody without incident.