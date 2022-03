MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Cadence Bank branch at 6515 Poplar Ave. in East Memphis was robbed Wednesday, police said.

The suspect handed the clerk a note and made off with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

He was wearing a New York Giants jersey with block clothing, a multicolored hat and a surgical mask, they said.

Earlier Wednesday the Bank of Bartlett on Highway 64 and Houston Levee also was robbed. Police have not indicated that the two incidents are related.