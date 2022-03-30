MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police need your help finding the men responsible for a shooting that left an innocent bystander injured in South Memphis.

On Sunday, two men were caught on surveillance cameras after getting into a fight that quickly turned into a shootout at the South Memphis Market on Elvis Presley.

Police say several vehicles and an innocent bystander were hit.

According to police reports, the victim told police he was standing outside of his vehicle in the parking lot of the market when he was shot in the hip.

People who live in the neighborhood near the South Memphis Market will all probably agree on one thing when it comes to the business.

“It’s most definitely the chicken. Ain’t no ifs, ands, or buts about it. It’s a lot of violence that goes on around here but the chicken is to die for literally,” neighbor Johnny Alston said.

In this case, thankfully, no one died.

The victim is expected to be okay.

MPD says the man wearing a black pullover with yellow shoes got away in what appears to be a gray Chevrolet Tahoe and the other man wearing an orange shirt and blue jeans left in a dark Chevy Impala.

The motive is still under investigation.

“It’ll make me cautious as far as what time I come. I’m still coming. Gots to have that chicken,” Alston said.

If you recognize either of the men, police are asking that you contact Crimestoppers at 528-CASH.