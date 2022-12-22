BYHALIA, Miss. — Six Byhalia Police Department employees were reassigned or terminated by the town’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen this week.

There is very little information from former Byhalia Police Chief Ben Moore about the recent shakeup inside the department.

Moore is one of six employees who were reassigned or terminated by the Byhalia Mayor and Board of Aldermen.

One lieutenant among the six resigned. Moore requested a move to another position.

“Currently, right now, I’m going to be serving as an investigator for the Byhalia Police Department. That’s about life all I can say right now,” he said.

Moore would not give specifics on what caused the shakeup in the department and neither would Byhalia Mayor Deborah Weathers, who issued a statement Thursday afternoon saying:

“We are making a change to our police department. It was not something we wanted to do but it was necessary to ensure the safety and security of our residents. We take crime and related matters very seriously here in Byhalia.

Our residents are of the utmost importance to us.

Our goal is to continue to improve relations with the community.”

We’re told the interim chief is Art Dunlap who also served as Chief of the Byhalia Volunteer Fire Department, where an interim chief has also been appointed.

Chief Dunlap declined to talk.

We attempted to reach the town’s Aldermen for a comment but were unsuccessful.