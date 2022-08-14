Gas prices in the U.S. fell for the seventh consecutive week, and according to President Biden more than half of gas stations across the country are selling gas for less than $4 per gallon. The national average gas price Thursday was $4.13 a gallon, according to AAA, down 14 cents from one week ago and 67 cents in the last 30 days.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Memphis (TN only) metro area using data from AAA. The cheapest gas stations are from GasBuddy. Gas prices are current as of August 4, 2022. State gas tax data is from World Population Review. Connecticut and New York have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while the cost of gas has increased.

Memphis by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.81

— Tennessee average: $3.71

— Tennessee gas tax: $0.27 per gallon (#26 highest among all states)

– Week change: -$0.14 (-3.6%)

– Year change: +$0.86 (+29.2%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.65 (6/14/22)

– Diesel current price: $5.11

– Week change: -$0.11 (-2.1%)

– Year change: +$1.93 (+61.0%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.59 (6/18/22)

Cheapest gas stations

#1. Save A Minute Market: $3.29 (1341 Winchester Rd, Memphis)

#2. NEX: $3.30 (5722 Integrity Dr, Millington)

#3. Dodge’s Store: $3.31 (3923 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.89

#2. Napa, CA: $5.75

#3. Bakersfield, CA: $5.75

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Henderson, KY: $3.32

#2. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX: $3.33

#3. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $3.34

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162