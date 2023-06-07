MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Buster’s on Highland was broken into and robbed of several items at around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the office manager, about 10 vehicles were involved. A truck backed into the business, and 12 people went in and burglarized the store. An employee told WREG the suspects stole several items.

Memphis Police said those involved were heavily armed. They also broke into nine cars in the parking lot.

They fled the scene on South Highland. One of the vehicles was a gray Infiniti. This remains an ongoing investigation, police say.

The liquor store was burglarized last August. Suspects reportedly stole over $10,000 of liquor, including Hennessey and Don Julio. A $25,000 award was offered to help find those responsible.

Memphis police say the stolen alcohol was advertised on Facebook and sold out of a South Memphis apartment.

This is a developing story. WREG will provide updates as they become available.