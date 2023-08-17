MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Buster’s Liquors & Wines was burglarized Wednesday night, according to the company’s Facebook page.

The store, located on Highland, took to social media and wrote, “Buster’s was burglarized again last night for a 3rd time in a year.”

Buster’s was targeted in June when ten suspects backed a truck into the business and stole multiple items.

Before that, it was hit in August of 2022. Over $10,000 worth of merchandise was taken and allegedly sold out of a South Memphis apartment.

This is a developing story. WREG will provide more updates as they become available.