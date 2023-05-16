MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The owner of a business in Fox Meadows was sentenced to probation last month after a shoplifting suspect was fatally shot while trying to run away.

Records show Charles Kalb was sentenced to six years probation for voluntary manslaughter and one year probation for possession of prohibited weapon on April 28, 2023.

WREG previously reported in 2019 that Kalb, who owned Mid-South Small Engines, shot Lamorris Robinson in the back with a sawed-off shotgun after he stole a chainsaw and ran away.

Robinson was taken to Regional One, where he later died.

Police said Robinson was not armed at the time.

Kalb was previously charged with first-degree murder.