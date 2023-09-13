MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken into custody after allegedly stealing from a business and getting caught by the owner.

Tuesday, University of Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call at Sunshine Car Wash on Southern Avenue.

Once on the scene, they saw the business owner holding Lawrence Holden at gunpoint. The owner told officers he got an alert that the front entrance of his business had been opened.

When he arrived, he saw a car in the parking lot with someone inside. He also saw Holden leaving the business with something in his hand.

Holden reportedly pointed the unknown object at the owner, which caused the owner to fire two shots. The person in the car fled the scene.

The owner then held Holden at gunpoint until officers arrived.

Memphis Police made the scene and found a flathead drill in Holden’s pocket; he allegedly used it to enter the business.

The owner said a $1,000 DVR, $1,000 alarm system and approximately $500 had been stolen.

Lawrence Holden is charged with Burglary of a Building and Possession of Burglary Tools. He is set to appear in court Wednesday morning.