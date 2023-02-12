MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for suspects after they said a business was broken into in North Memphis.

The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday on the 2200 block of Chelsea. When they arrived, officers were advised that the suspects forced their way into the business.

An employee told officers that money, cash registers, cigarettes and drinks were taken from the store.

MPD has not made any arrests in this case, and are now investigating.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.