MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police are looking for at least six people they say are responsible for business burglaries across the city.

The most recent one happened early Friday morning at the GameStop in East Memphis, where around $5,000 in gaming equipment was taken.

Surveillance video released by police shows the burglars using a hammer to break out the glass in the front door and then forcing open a security gate.

Customers who saw the plywood on the front of the business weren’t surprised to hear what happened there.

“It’s pretty normal right now,” said Lee Blasczak.

Just three days before the early morning break-in at the GameStop, at least six people broke into the Target nearby on Colonial and left with $20,000 in cash and merchandise.

GameStop Burglar

Police haven’t said if the burglaries are connected, but the Target crooks also got in through the front with a sledgehammer and drove off in a gray or silver challenger, a silver 4-door Infiniti and a dark-colored Infiniti.

In January, cameras caught at least eight masked people who used a sledgehammer to break into Aaron’s at Getwell and Winchester.

The same week, four people were also caught on camera burglarizing Diamond Brokers on Poplar. In both cases, the suspects were driving two 4-door Infiniti’s.

David Goode works in the same shopping plaza where the GameStop was hit and says he’ll be taking extra safety precautions after hearing about the break-in.

“I’m going to start packing a baseball bat underneath my counter,” he said.

Police said the GameStop burglars also assaulted a witness to one of their break-ins.

If you recognize them or have any information that can help police, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.