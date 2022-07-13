MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A crime spree in Berclair ended with about $30,000 in merchandise being taken from a vape shop, while other businesses were left with plenty of damage.

In one case, the business owner said this is the third time in three months the business has been burglarized.

Glass doors and windows were left shattered after thieves, under the cover of darkness broke into businesses along Summer Avenue. This crime spree left three businesses to pick up the pieces.

Around 3 a.m Wednesday, Yum’s Subs was burglarized. Thieves went straight through the front door, leaving a path of destruction and frustration.

The store’s manager didn’t want to go on camera but told us this is not the first time they have been targeted. He said they are getting away with nothing, while he’s left to pick up the pieces.

“I don’t know who did it, but they keep coming here,” the manager said.

A few doors down at Pizza Hut, there was a similar scene.

The owner told police four men were seen casing the store before one used a sledgehammer to break into the business. Again, they left with nothing.

From there, they traveled nearly three miles to a vape shop and broke out the side window to get inside. This time, the owner said they got away with upwards of $30,000 in merchandise.

Police said the suspects got away in several cars. MPD would later find one of the vehicles, an Infiniti with no tags, at White Station Road and Mason.

The thieves were gone and with a lot of damage now left behind.

If you know anything about any of these incidents, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.