MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a pair of thieves tried to clean a house under renovation in Southwest Memphis Tuesday night.

Albert Jones, 67, was taken into custody after police said they found a countertop, cabinets, and paint cans inside his vehicle parked outside the house on Charlotte Drive.

Albert Jones (Courtesy: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

Police said they got a call about a prowler at the house and when they got there saw Jones standing beside a gray Silverado in the driveway and heard another suspect inside the house.

The man inside the house used a paint can to break out a bedroom window and was able to escape.

Window suspect jumped out of to get away from police (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

Officers said the cabinets inside the Silverado matched the ones inside the house.

Construction workers at the house Wednesday said the thieves took the cabinets right off the kitchen wall.

They said they weren’t sure how much paint was taken because they had not recovered any of the stolen items from police.

Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG

Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG

Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG

Police said Jones admitted to taking part in the burglary.

Jones was released from jail on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

If you have any information that can help investigators find the other suspect, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.