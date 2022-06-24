MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for multiple people who broke into multiple vehicles in the airport area Thursday.

The break-ins happened at the Amazon Distribution Center on Holmes Road around 1:30 a.m.

Police say a silver/gray GMC Yukon rammed the barrier arm to enter the parking lot.

Surveillance video showed at least two suspects breaking into one vehicle before leaving the parking lot. In total, they broke into five vehicles.

According to police, Amazon Security Officers followed the burglars to prevent breaking into more vehicles. When the suspects realized they were being followed, they rammed the exit barrier to escape.

The first suspect wore a gray hoodie, black pants, and light-colored shoes. The second suspect wore all dark clothing.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.