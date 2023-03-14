MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say three burglars who damaged and ransacked the Whatever smoke shop in Cordova last week left without taking anything.

The owner of the business discovered the break-in when he arrived at work last Wednesday.

Police said at least three suspects arrived in a blue Hyundai Sonata and used a tire jack to smash the front door of the store.

Surveillance video shows the burglars checking the registers for cash. They are also seen taking some products but then dropping the merchandise by the front door.

The suspects also left behind two digital scales they apparently brought with them.

If you recognize the vehicle in the video, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.