MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are on the run after an officer was injured while responding to a car break-in Monday afternoon.

It all started when officers were patrolling the Poplar Plaza shopping center around 3 p.m.

Police say a citizen flagged down officers when a group of men were breaking into a black Dodge Charger.

When the officers arrived, they saw a man standing near the Dodge Charger and another man wearing a bright red shirt and a face mask climbing out of the passenger window.

Officers tried to detain them, but they ran away.

While they were following the suspects, a black Nissan Maxima drove by them and crashed into an SUV.

When one of the officers opened the driver’s door of the Nissan Maxima in an attempt to detain the driver, the driver put the vehicle in reverse and drove backward.

That’s when police say the officer was hit with the car door. Police say the officer was injured during the incident.

The Nissan Maxima struck several vehicles while speeding out of the parking lot and driving westbound on Poplar Avenue from Prescott Street.

According to investigators, the vehicle was reported stolen out of Olive Branch, Mississippi earlier in the day.

MPD released photos of the suspects and their vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.