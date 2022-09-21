MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police are on the hunt for two men who were caught on camera stealing items from an Oakhaven church early Friday morning, but church members say this wasn’t your typical burglary.

Michael McDaniel, an usher and a groundskeeper at the church, said he couldn’t believe it when he came in and saw the broken window and missing items.

“Shocked, it was just crazy. It’s shocking to me. There’s no words for it,” McDaniel said. “We went through the footage on the cameras and seen that we had really just missed the perpetrator because they left probably ten minutes before I pulled up.”

According to McDaniel, surveillance video shows the thieves first breaking into the church around 2:30 and leaving with a computer monitor and some amazon boxes.

He said they came back and stole a television moments later. The third time, hours later, they got away with a safe.



Suspects leaving church with safe (photos provided by Memphis Police)

“They were going to come back and get the fridge because they had it unplugged and slid over by the window also. But they didn’t make it back in time,” McDaniel said.

He said he thanked God no one was at the church at the time of the burglary. The next goal, he said, is to find who’s responsible and put church members at ease.

“It’s really upsetting to the church. We’re trying to get them back at ease because the world is just, we just don’t know what to say. We just pray and hope this passes on over,” McDaniel said.

The surveillance video shows one thief pulling up the road in a silver four-door vehicle, and the second suspect getting in with the safe.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.