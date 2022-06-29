MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A group of burglars broke into at least five Memphis businesses in one hour Wednesday, and police need your help to find them.

Police say officers responded to multiple business burglaries between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Three of the burglaries happened on Covington Pike at Beauty M&W Supply, Casa Perez, and Koco Loco. The other two burglaries happened on Raleigh Lagrange at Lenny’s Sub Shop and Antojitos Carlota.

A surveillance video from one of the stores shows the suspects wearing all-black clothing.

Police say the suspects may be driving a dark-colored van or SUV.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.