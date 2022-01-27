MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help catching criminals responsible for breaking into seven cars in Cordova and East Memphis in a matter of hours.



Police posted these images to their Facebook page on Thursday, January 27.

Images courtesy of the Memphis Police Department

MPD said between 4 and 6 p.m. on January 26, two suspects occupying a black Dodge Charger with stolen Tennessee tags 28A R14 and a stolen silver Infiniti G35 with Alabama tags 1887BA6 are responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries in Germantown.



Police said the two burglarized vehicles at Wolfchase Galleria, Dillard’s, Chili’s, Dave and Busters and two other vehicles on Poplar and Poplar Crest Cove.



MPD said the two stole a SCCY 9mm handgun, a Hurley backpack, (2) Apple iPad Pros, and 2 iPad keyboards were taken.

Images courtesy of the Memphis Police Department. License plates are listed for the Charger (Left) as 28A R14 TN and the Infiniti (Right) 1887BA6 AL

No arrests have been made in this case. Investigators are still looking for these two.



If you have any information, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH or submit a tip online.