MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for sledgehammer-wielding burglars after hitting two Memphis businesses Wednesday night.

Memphis Police said a man used a sledgehammer to break into the Smooth Wireless store on South Perkins. They said the man broke the glass on the front door and then smashed several display cases.

Police said he took a number of items and stuffed them into a black bag. Then, police said he threw a pair of wireless speakers to another man waiting outside.

MPD said the two were driving a gray SUV. Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

Gray SUV provided by Memphis Police

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.