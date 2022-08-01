MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police need your help identifying at least one of three suspects who broke into several vehicles at the Double Tree Hotel on Sanderlin Avenue early Friday morning.

Investigators said the suspects got out of a white, four-door white Sedan and burglarized at least 16 vehicles.

They didn’t say what was taken but said one of the car burglars was captured on camera wearing a blue and gray letterman-style jacket and white pants.

If you recognize anything about the suspect or have any information that can help police, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.