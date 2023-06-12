MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Burglars trying to break into one Memphis liquor store met their match after the owner took extra steps to keep his business safe.

Around 2 a.m. Monday outside Southwind Liquor, it was clear the burglars were intent on getting in. Store owner Boo Weeks said an outside video camera caught it all.

“In the video, you can see him going down and pushing trying to find a weak spot,” he said.

The would-be burglars in masks and hoodies didn’t seem to know, the glass they were trying to break with a sledgehammer isn’t glass at all. It’s plexiglass.

Weeks installed it after his last break-in back in September. It was the ninth at one of his two stores.

“I think we’re probably leading the city in break-ins here or attempted with nine, so we had to do something because they were stealing anywhere from 12 to $20,000 a time every time they come in,” Weeks said.

The plexiglass didn’t stop the burglars from trying, even when a bullhorn outside commanded the would-be thieves to leave. They tried again, realized it was no use, and eventually took off with nothing.

Daniels Sorces with Accent Glass installed the plexiglass and said it’s really hard to break.

“It’s a clear polycarbonate sheet material. It’s similar to acrylic Plexiglas, but it has some properties to it that won’t let it shatter when impacted with, said in this case, a hammer. It’s actually fairly unbreakable,” Sorces explained.

Sorces said more businesses are turning to this.

“There is demand for it. I get probably two to three calls a week for it nowadays,” he said.

Three different liquor stores were targeted early Monday morning. Over the last few years, some liquor stores have been hit several times.

Police reports say the thieves are in similar vehicles, seemingly 18 – 20 years old, and

wearing face and head coverings. But they can’t say if all the crimes are by the same people.

Weeks said police have been responsive and patrol the area. But this business owner says there is something that can be done to stop these break-ins.

“Don’t let them back out. When they do get caught, they let them back out. They’re back doing this two days later. These are kids. Kids are doing it over and over again,” Weeks said.

Boo Weeks said his store has lost around $60,000 in break-ins in the last year.

Police are still searching for the suspects in these cases. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.