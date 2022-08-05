MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police need your help looking for four men responsible for robbing an Oakhaven business.

The business robbery occurred last Friday around 4:30 p.m. at AutoZone on the corner of Winchester and Tchulahoma.

Video posted on MPD’s Facebook showed the three of the males entering the business armed with assault rifles while the fourth male stood at the entrance of the door.

MPD said one suspect grabbed one of the clerks and forced him back into the store at gunpoint and forced the employees to open the cash register.

The armed suspects took the money out of the register while holding the clerks at gunpoint and fled from the store on foot southbound on Tchulahoma Road, police say.

Police say the suspects are responsible for several other business robberies in the Memphis area.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.