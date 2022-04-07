MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police are looking for a burglar they say broke into Tops BQQ on Summer and took cash from a safe and a soda before diving out the drive-through window.

It happened last month, and the whole thing was captured on the store’s surveillance cameras.

Tops BBQ Burglary

Memphis police haven’t said yet if they believe the burglary dressed in a black hoodie and black pants is tied to several other business burglaries over the last few weeks.

Police say on April 4 and March 25 a burglar dressed in all black broke into Captain JJ Fish and Chicken on Covington Pike.

The first time, he broke the glass in the business’s front door to get inside and took cash from the registers.

Captain JJ Fish and Chicken Burglary

The owner said that he got in through a drive-through window during the second break-in and took several items from the restaurant.

Police believe the suspect is responsible for several other burglaries, including a break-in at Gordin’s Butcher Shoppe on Thomas Street also on March 25.

Police have not said how much money the burglar was able to get from the businesses.

If you have any information about any of these burglaries that could help police, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.