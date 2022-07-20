MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is waking up in jail this morning after being found with $800,000 worth of jewelry inside a vehicle he was driving.

According to police documents, officers arrested Scott Blackston for driving the stolen car.

Inside the car, they found a large amount of jewelry and silverware in a bag.

After an investigation, it was discovered that the jewelry was stolen from Oak Hall, Tate’s Jewelry, and Mednikow Jewelry.

Back in may, WREG posted a surveillance video that police gave us of thieves breaking into the stores on poplar Avenue and loading up a laundry basket with jewelry and clothes.

After his arrest police searched his home where they found more jewelry.

Blackston was charged with three counts of both theft of property and burglary.